Democrats’ split on energy policies threaten budget bill

House and Senate Democrats are moving further away from each other on energy-related provisions of their sprawling budget reconciliation bill at a critical moment for President Joe Biden's domestic policy agenda.

The latest sign of trouble came Monday night when a trio of Texas Democrats released a letter asking party leaders to drop new taxes and fees from the budget bill they say would harm U.S. oil and gas producers.

The letter from Vicente Gonzalez, Henry Cuellar and Filemon Vela also targets a linchpin of Democrats' climate policies: a “clean electricity performance” program to reward utilities that increase their output from renewable resources each year, and penalize those that don't.

The Texans asked Democratic leaders to “reconsider some of the revenue raising provisions of this otherwise sound and critical effort,” and said they’re concerned about provisions that would “jeopardize U.S. energy independence, harm American jobs, raise energy costs, and increase global emissions.”

The new letter follows another from those three plus four other Texas Democrats earlier this month expressing similar concerns. The group includes three of the most vulnerable party members in next year's midterms, Gonzalez, Colin Allred and Lizzie Fletcher; they're among 32 lawmakers singled out for special help by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.