Pelosi gambles infrastructure votes will be there by Thursday

In scheduling a House vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given Democrats a true high-wire challenge: Pass the bill or risk expiration of the law it extends that authorizes federal spending on highway and transit programs.

The current highway bill, a one-year extension of the 2015 surface transportation authorization law, expires Sept. 30. Pelosi has vowed to hold a vote that same day on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, which contains a five-year reauthorization of the law and $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, transit, broadband and more.

As of early Monday, the speaker did not have the votes to pass the infrastructure bill, with progressives threatening to oppose it until the House and Senate have agreed on the size and scope of a larger partisan budget reconciliation package that some moderates are holding up. Pelosi has scheduled a House Democratic Caucus meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday to try to unite her party around both bills.

“The speaker is an incredibly good vote counter, and she knows exactly where her caucus stands. And we've been really clear on that," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday. “The votes aren't there.”

[Infrastructure vote suspense prompts worries about highway bill]