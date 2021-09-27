Rep. Karen Bass says Los Angeles ‘humanitarian emergency’ driving her to run for mayor

California Rep. Karen Bass, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus who was on the short list to be President Joe Biden’s running mate, announced Monday that she will run for mayor of Los Angeles rather than seek a seventh term.

“Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency,” Bass said in a statement. “I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis. Los Angeles is my home. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”

Bass’ decision opens up her 37th District seat, a Democratic stronghold that reelected her with 86 percent of the vote last year. But with California losing a seat following the 2020 census, mapmakers on the state’s independent redistricting commission could use the opportunity to carve up the historically diverse district, without any political pressure to protect an incumbent, several Democratic strategists said.

Bass, who turns 68 Saturday, was first elected to the House in 2010 and led the Congressional Black Caucus in the last Congress. She serves on the the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees and was the chief sponsor of the House version of the 2019 reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Focus on inequality

A liberal Democrat, Bass has focused much of her career on addressing racial inequalities. On the Judiciary Committee, she has advocated changes to federal sentencing policies and has repeatedly introduced legislation to repeal the prohibition on individuals with drug-related convictions from receiving federal student aid. She also co-sponsored a bill in 2017 with Maryland Democrat Elijah E. Cummings, who died in 2019, to end solitary confinement of juveniles in the federal system.