Bipartisan Policy Center: Debt limit breach possible after Oct. 15

A Washington think tank respected for its prescient forecasts of Treasury Department finances estimated Friday that the Treasury will run out of cash and borrowing room to meet all U.S. financial obligations at some point between Oct. 15 and Nov. 4 if Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the statutory debt limit by then.

In an analysis issued Friday, the Bipartisan Policy Center said Treasury would be unable to meet about 40 percent of required payments, from Social Security payments to child tax credits, in the weeks that follow once they cross what the BPC calls the “X date.”

If that happened, BPC said the Treasury potentially could prioritize payments, including for interest owed to bondholders, and delay payments for other purposes. But the group said such calculations would involve “substantial uncertainty” and potential legal challenges from parties who don't receive payments in full and on time.

The BPC estimate is in line with several private sector forecasters. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned that the government will run out of borrowing room sometime during October, but hasn’t put a firm date on when that would occur.