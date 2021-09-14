Pages are back in the Senate after a pandemic hiatus

Gaggles of teens sporting nametags, matching navy blue suits and an interest in learning about the legislative process can mean only one thing in the Senate — pages are back in the building.

“I saw them today for the first time,” freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Monday. “I asked somebody, ‘Who are all these?’ They were all dressed alike walking around.”

The program, which brings high school juniors from across the country to the Capitol, had been on hiatus since the pandemic began. Starting Monday, the 30 pages — 16 for the majority party and 14 for the minority party — officially began ferrying documents and doing other duties on the Senate side.

Tuberville said the page program reminds him of the formative experiences young people get at camps — including at the football-centric ones he used to run — and indicates that some semblance of normalcy is returning to the Capitol.

“That’s what the last year and a half has done,” said the former college football coach and current Republican senator from Alabama. “It’s really hurt young people, having the opportunity to do things like going to camps.”