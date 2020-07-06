Senate page program suspended, fall semester canceled as COVID-19 persists

The fall semester of the Senate page program and page school has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Senate Page Board.

Senators, including Wyoming Republican Michael B. Enzi, have had to retract their encouragement for high school juniors to apply to be a page at the Capitol for the fall semester, following the board’s decision last week.

The Senate page program consists of four quarters, two academic year sessions and two shorter summer sessions. The spring semester pages were sent home for 30 days in mid-March, but were never called back into service. The Senate has remained without pages as the summer heats up.

The pages, who are at least 16 years old, usually help deliver correspondence, transport bills and prepare the chamber for sessions, all while attending the U.S. Senate Page School. They can usually count on a rousing farewell speech from a senator when their time on Capitol Hill is up.

