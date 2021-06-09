Senate pages to return this fall after pandemic hiatus

Senate pages will be back in the chamber this fall, another sign that normalcy is slowly returning to the Capitol.

The U.S. Senate Page Board met last week to discuss whether conditions were favorable for a cadre of eager teens to once again dart around the building.

The program, which typically has four quarters — two academic-year sessions and two abbreviated summer sessions — had been on hiatus since the pandemic began.

All pages in the program will be required to get vaccinated, said Elizabeth Roach, the program’s director.

Pages must be at least 16 years old to attend the U.S. Page School early in the morning, before diving into a variety of jobs during the day, including preparing the chamber, delivering correspondence and transporting bills.