Explaining reconciliation and the social issues at stake, with Mary C. Curtis

Now, in the meantime, the Senate is trying to work out some compromise on that reconciliation package that will get the 50 votes that they need. And they’re only going to get them from Democrats. And of course, we know that there are some Democrats, Joe Manchin, in particular, and Kyrsten Sinema, who are revolting against that large package. And now we’re waiting to see whether they can bring that package together. If not, we will get that vote on Sept. 27. And if I had to guess right now, my guess is that progressive Democrats will not vote for the bill. And then we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the two packages and whether they can work something out that will satisfy all the Democrats.

Keep in mind that there are 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans in the Senate, with the vice president able to cast the tie-breaking vote. But in the House, Nancy Pelosi can lose only three Democrats if she doesn’t get any Republicans. And that leaves the margin perilously thin.

Curtis: What your thoughts are on the fact that Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has really thrown down the gauntlet several times on this package?

Ornstein: He has made statements that suggest that the line that he’s drawing is very far from where most of the other Democrats want to be. He’s now said that he wants to cut very substantially back on some of the really important things that progressives want in human infrastructure. And he’s made it pretty clear that he doesn’t like the climate change aspects of this. Now, Joe Manchin comes from coal country. And what’s now coming out is that his family is deeply invested — to the tune of many, many millions of dollars — in fossil fuels. So he’s getting a lot of pushback on this front that this is a self-interest thing. But Manchin is a politician. I suspect what’s going to happen is that President Biden will sit down with Joe Manchin and they will try and cut a deal. I don’t think it’s going to be in the range of $1 trillion or $1.5 trillion ... but it’ll be less than the $3.5 trillion.

But ... Sinema is a major player in this as well. And while she is, on the whole, more progressive when it comes to these social policies, you cannot believe necessarily that if Manchin cuts a deal, Sinema’s gonna say that’s fine. I think she’s a little annoyed that he’s the one who seems to be the only kingmaker here. And there may be others who will raise their voices.