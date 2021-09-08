Capitol Police prepare for Sept. 18 rally, lawmakers invited

The Capitol Police department is preparing for potential violence at a Sept. 18 protest that members of Congress have been invited to attend.

The organization Look Ahead America — led by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee — requested a permit for up to 500 people to demonstrate at noon Sept. 18 in Union Square for a so-called #JusticeForJ6 rally. The event is intended to support those arrested as a result of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 and to call for justice for a rioter who was fatally shot that day. More than 570 defendants have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to the Department of Justice.

An intelligence evaluation from the Capitol Police said there could be violence at the rally.

“Though outwardly Matt Braynard has instructed attendees to remain peaceful, given the propensity for this group to attract domestic extremists, their support for the insurrectionists, and their continued challenges to democratic institutions, it is not unreasonable to plan for violent altercations with those associated with this demonstration,” a department assessment said.

Far-right websites, including patriots.win, have featured discussions flagged by the department.