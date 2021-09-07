Recent unauthorized trips (and an attempted trip) by members of Congress to Afghanistan as U.S. military forces and civilians withdrew from the country ended without incident, but a safe return from such journeys isn’t always assured.

“Unauthorized or uncoordinated trips overseas are just dangerous in this day and age. You put yourself at risk, or family members who might be with you, if you’re trying that, and it makes it hard for host countries,” said Terrance Gainer, who retired as the Senate sergeant-at-arms in 2014 and was also at one time chief of Capitol Police.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, whose spokeswoman said last week that he “has been and is currently completely safe,” apparently tried twice to enter Afghanistan in as many weeks to rescue American citizens, The Washington Post reported. Mullin later said on Fox News that he was just trying to help. “It was just, what else do you do when you see a problem? How do you say no if you can be an asset?” the Oklahoma Republican said on Sept. 3.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month made clear that she didn’t support a trip to Afghanistan taken by Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., and that they were freelancing.

Their trip or others by lawmakers to the region had the potential to take resources away from the effort to get Americans, coalition partners and Afghan supporters from Kabul, Pelosi said.