Pelosi says House members were freelancing on trip to Kabul

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear Wednesday morning that she didn’t support a whirlwind trip to Afghanistan by two House members.

The speaker’s warning came after Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich., announced Tuesday they had made a trip to the region themselves. The trip by the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.

“It was not, in my view, a good idea,” Pelosi said. “We put out the word to the committee chairs that there ain’t going to be no planes or this or that for going to the region, or any facilitation.”

Pelosi told reporters it was her understanding that Moulton and Meijer were freelancing.

“I don’t know what happened on the Republican side, but my understanding is that they didn’t have any approval from the Democratic side,” she said.