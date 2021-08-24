President Joe Biden said Tuesday that efforts to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan remained on course, despite the urgent need to evacuate Americans, coalition members and local Afghan partners ahead of a deadline at the end of the month.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by Aug. 31. The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risks to our troops," the president said. "But, the completion by Aug. 31 depends upon the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those we are transporting out, and no disruptions to our operations."

"I've asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable, should that become necessary," Biden said.

Biden said that his administration was working with refugee organizations in order to resurrect a refugee program that, he said, "was purposely destroyed by my predecessor," referring to the Trump administration.

The administration has been emphasizing the screening process for refugees that must occur before they are allowed to arrive in the United States, amid criticism from former President Donald Trump and his hard-line immigration supporters. Trump had issued a statement Tuesday questioning, without any evidence, whether the arriving Afghan refugees who supported U.S. and coalition war efforts would include terrorists.