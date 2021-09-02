Manchin calls for ‘pause’ on $3.5 trillion budget bill

Democrats should “hit the pause button” on their still-developing $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, according to one of the party’s key swing votes, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III.

In remarks made Wednesday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 business summit and in a Thursday op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, Manchin said there are too many economic unknowns at present to warrant rushing ahead with such an expansive measure.

He cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the initial economic recovery that led to inflation spikes, and the recent U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as reasons to hold off on spending another $3.5 trillion when the national debt is already approaching $29 trillion.

“We’re running out of tools for the toolbox if we get hit. … There’s an awful lot of things we need to be considering,” Manchin said at the chamber summit, accusing his fellow Democrats of “basically being shortsighted right now” with their plans to pass a $3.5 trillion partisan spending bill.

“I would ask my colleagues and all of the Senate to hit the pause button on the $3.5 [trillion],” he added. “Let’s sit back. Let’s see what happens. We’ve got so much on our plate. … That would be the prudent, wise thing to do.”