Fixes to target date language for infrastructure vote teed up

House Democrats appear ready to make more concessions to party moderates pushing for a guaranteed, swift vote on Senate-passed infrastructure legislation in order to win their votes for the budget resolution needed to unlock a filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion package of domestic spending and tax breaks next month.

Democratic leaders earlier Tuesday proposed to "deem," or consider adopted, a resolution committing the chamber to vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill by Sept. 27 as part of a separate rule that would also deem the underlying budget blueprint with reconciliation instructions.

But moderates negotiated another change that scrapped the plan for adopting that nonbinding resolution and instead secured language directly in the rule itself scheduling a vote on the infrastructure bill for no later than Sept. 27.

The earlier resolution, offered by Massachusetts Rep. Katherine M. Clark — the fourth-ranking Democrat and assistant speaker — and Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., didn't specifically make it in order for any member to call up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate earlier this month on a 69-30 vote.

It would have put the chamber on record committing to a target date, something the centrist holdouts have asked for. But that target date wasn't binding, as Rules Chairman Jim McGovern admitted. "Nothing in life is a guarantee," the Massachusetts Democrat said at a Tuesday morning meeting on the rule, which would govern floor debate on both the infrastructure bill and a separate voting rights bill.