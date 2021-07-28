Sinema deals blow to Democrats’ budget reconciliation target

Democratic hopes for a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package this fall dimmed a little Wednesday when Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she won't support a price tag that high.

Without any Democratic votes to spare in the evenly divided Senate, Sinema’s statement signaled trouble ahead for a package designed to implement most of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats want to use budget reconciliation to pass the sweeping initiative on education, child care, paid family and medical leave, and climate change measures without the risk of a filibuster.

But that strategy demands party unity, which Sinema threatened to undermine if the cost of the package isn’t lowered.

“While I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion -- and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona's economy and help Arizona's everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in her statement.