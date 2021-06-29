House Democrats might wait for Senate budget blueprint

House Democrats may not take up their own budget blueprint next month and instead wait to see what the Senate can produce, according to Budget Chairman John Yarmuth.

Yarmuth, D-Ky., had planned to mark up a fiscal 2022 budget the week of July 12. But he said after a caucus meeting Tuesday that party leaders hadn't decided yet whether they will have the votes to adopt a separate House budget resolution or if they need to wait to see what can get through the Senate.

A budget resolution is needed to provide the instructions to relevant committees for drafting the massive filibuster-proof fiscal package to implement much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

“One decision we have to make is whether to wait for the Senate to do a budget resolution, pass it and send it to us and then just pass theirs or do our own markup. And that decision we haven’t made yet,” Yarmuth said.

Part of the calculus for House Democrats is they don't know what the Senate will be able to push through that chamber.