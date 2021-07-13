Senate Democrats discussed Tuesday whether to fully offset trillions of dollars in new spending in a budget reconciliation package, a request from centrist Democrats that Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the caucus has yet to resolve but “is doable."

The discussion of offsets reflects a divide among centrist Democrats who want to avoid adding more debt and progressives who favor some deficit financing for one-time spending on things like infrastructure and climate programs that could produce long-term economic benefits.

“One of the things that was presented in our caucus is that we could fully pay for the bill,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters after the Senate Democratic Caucus’s weekly Tuesday lunch. “That’s one of the options that is on the table. But that is doable, absolutely.”

Using the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to avoid a Republican filibuster, but they will need to keep all 50 members of their caucus on board to pass a big spending and tax bill.

Key centrist Sen. Joe Manchin III reiterated Tuesday that he is against further government borrowing.