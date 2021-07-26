Democrats step up calls to add immigration to budget plan

House Democrats and activist groups are getting more strident in their push to legalize certain undocumented immigrants as part of an upcoming $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, putting immense pressure on the Senate parliamentarian when the matter is adjudicated later this year.

Democratic leaders will only have three House votes to spare this fall when the reconciliation package comes up. At least two House Democrats thus far have said the final bill must include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, specifically those brought to the U.S. as children, temporary protected status holders, farmworkers and essential workers.

"I will not support any budget reconciliation deal that continues to leave hard-working undocumented taxpayers in limbo,” Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., said in a statement Sunday, just weeks after Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., drew a similar red line.

More Democrats on Monday came out with similar statements, while stopping short of calling the matter a deal-breaker.

“The reconciliation package must include a pathway to citizenship. Pass it on,” tweeted Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who chairs the appropriations panel that oversees Homeland Security. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., tweeted the same message.