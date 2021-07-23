Yellen urges lawmakers to act on debt limit in September

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen issued a warning to Congress on Friday that the department may not be able to continue paying the nation’s bills past September without action from lawmakers.

Yellen wrote to congressional leaders that once the current debt limit suspension expires at the end of July, the department will begin using so-called extraordinary measures, or budget maneuvering, to “prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations.”

How long those steps would avoid a default is uncertain, and Yellen urged congressional leaders to act “as soon as possible” to avoid an event similar to or worse than the 2011 debt limit standoff when the country experienced the only credit rating downgrade in its history.

“The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. government months into the future, exacerbated by the heightened uncertainty in payments and receipts related to the economic impact of the pandemic,” Yellen wrote.

Yellen wrote that Treasury will begin taking extraordinary measures on Aug. 1, starting with suspending sales of special state and local government securities, to remain technically within the borrowing cap, which on that day will reset to roughly $28.5 trillion. The agency's cash balance, which sat at $616 billion as of Wednesday, is expected to drop to $450 billion by the end of the month.