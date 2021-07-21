Debt limit deadline likely October or November, CBO says

The government will likely run out of borrowing authority sometime in October or November unless Congress takes action to raise or suspend the debt limit, the Congressional Budget Office warned Wednesday.

The new forecast sets the stage for a fall showdown over the debt limit that already promised to become a partisan firefight. Top Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, vowed not to cooperate on debt limit legislation, saying Democrats would have to act on their own to avoid a default on U.S. obligations later this year.

Congress suspended the debt limit two years ago, but that measure will expire July 31. The debt limit will reset on Aug. 1 to the total amount of debt outstanding on that day, which the CBO estimated will be about $28.5 trillion.

There would be no immediate default on that day because Treasury is expected to have an unusually large $450 billion cash stockpile at that point and it can use so-called extraordinary measures — accounting tools to create more borrowing room — to extend its borrowing capacity.

But that headroom will become exhausted sometime in the first quarter of the coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, the CBO said Wednesday. The drop-dead date would occur “most likely in October or November,” it said.