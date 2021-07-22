Pelosi, McCarthy dig in over Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are both in steadfast disagreement about whether Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, should be allowed to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, setting up questions about what the panel’s roster will look like at its first public hearing on Tuesday.

McCarthy, a California Republican, said on Thursday that he has given no consideration to replacing Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and Jordan, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, with selections that would be more palatable to Pelosi.

“No — all the five or nothing,” McCarthy said at his weekly press briefing, referring to Banks, whom he chose to be the ranking member, Jordan and Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Troy Nehls, R-Texas. Nehls was approved by Pelosi to serve on the committee despite, like Jordan and Banks, voting to overturn a component of the 2020 presidential election results.

McCarthy’s commitment not to deploy Davis, Armstrong and Nehls unless Jordan and Banks come along puts Pelosi in an interesting position.

The speaker, who has already selected eight of the 13 members of the committee — including Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, who was ejected from GOP leadership for pushing back against former President Donald Trump’s election lies — said the committee is getting staffed up and will be ready for its July 27 hearing next week. Ofc. Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges will testify before the committee.