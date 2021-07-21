Vilsack defends farmworker changes against immigration attacks

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack batted back attacks from Republicans on the Biden administration’s border policies while discussing migrant farmworker programs at a Wednesday hearing, where Sen. Ted Cruz called Vilsack’s view on immigration “fertilizer.”

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on creating an earned pathway to citizenship for migrant farmworkers, several Republicans said they would not support such legislation without first ramping up border security.

“You don't give amnesty and hope people won't keep coming. You secure the border, then you provide legal status. We’re doing it ass backwards,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

The House in March passed legislation that would allow migrants who worked a certain number of years in agriculture to apply for legal status. Vilsack defended the bill , saying he doesn’t believe its passage would cause an influx of migrants at the border.

“I think the primary reason why people are crossing the border, senator, is because they've got a very difficult experience economically back home,” Vilsack said.