J. Thomas Manger picked to be Capitol Police chief

J. Thomas Manger, who has led police departments in the Washington suburbs, will become the new Capitol Police chief as the agency grapples with how to operate months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, which exposed many failures within the department.

For 15 years, Manger led the police department in Montgomery County, Md., and before that served as chief in Fairfax County, Va. His selection by the Capitol Police Board comes after a national search that included internal candidates, including acting Chief Yogananda Pittman. The three-member Capitol Police Board has yet to announce the selection.

The Associated Press first reported Manger’s selection, and a person familiar confirmed the report to CQ Roll Call. Manger will lead more than 1,800 sworn officers who are charged with protecting the Capitol complex and those on the campus, including members of Congress, staff and visitors.

Waves of officers have been leaving the department since Jan. 6. Officers are tired and demoralized from what has been arguably the most arduous time in the department’s almost 200-year existence. More than 80 Capitol Police officers were injured as a result of the Capitol assault. Three officers have died since Jan. 6.

Earlier this year, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré led a review of Capitol security in which he found the department had 233 officer vacancies and that officers worked almost 720,000 overtime hours in fiscal 2020. Honoré recommended adding 854 positions. Meanwhile, Congress has been haggling over a supplemental spending package that would reimburse the department for overages incurred and to beef up security.