When one Capitol Police officer sees a photo of a fallen colleague, Officer Howard Liebengood, the loss still doesn’t seem real all these months later.

“I see Liebengood’s picture on the wall and all these cards from all the kids in the area and senators. But to me, he’s on vacation. He’s on his time off. He’s coming back,” says the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk candidly about the strains on the force.

Capitol Police officers have been working to exhaustion, and many have not yet had time to fully process the Jan. 6 armed insurrection and the loss of three colleagues since that tragic day. Officer Brian Sicknick died from strokes the day after the insurrection, and Liebengood died by suicide days later. On April 2, Officer William “Billy” Evans was killed after a car slammed into him at a barricade near the Capitol.

“Same thing with Brian. Same thing with Billy, who was just killed at North barricade,” the officer said. “You haven’t had time to process all this stuff yet. And that’s because you were working so many days straight, with the crazy hours.”

The last joint session of Congress was marked by the violent insurrection and followed by months of relentless hours for the traumatized force. Now, as many officers prepare to work a 16-hour day to secure the Capitol for President Joe Biden’s Wednesday speech before a joint session, the toll on their personal lives continues to mount. Although the number of members of Congress and guests will be extremely limited, the events of the past few months hang over the preparations, and the lack of anything resembling a break for officers has left a mark.