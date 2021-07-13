Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney raised nearly $1.9 million during the second quarter of this year as she prepares to battle for her political survival as one of former President Donald Trump’s top targets in next year’s Republican primaries.

The fundraising from April through June comes on top of the $1.5 million she raised in the first quarter, and left Cheney with nearly $2.9 million in cash on hand on June 30, Fox News reported.

The latest three-month haul nearly totals what Cheney spent on her last two reelections combined — total operating expenditures were $1.3 million in the 2020 cycle and $690,000 in 2018.

Cheney also spent another $1.8 million in the 2020 cycle on contributions to other Republican campaigns and PACs, including $1.7 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Most of her fellow Republicans have since turned on Cheney, however, and, in May, they ousted her from her position as the No. 3 House GOP leader because she continued to urge colleagues to reject Trump’s baseless claims that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was the result of rampant fraud.