Immigration agency still facing money crunch, watchdog finds

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services continues to face a significant financial crunch after narrowly averting mass furloughs last year, a government oversight agency found, threatening to grow an already bloated visa backlog and lengthy wait times.

In its annual report to Congress, published Wednesday, the Homeland Security ombudsman said the immigration agency, which processes requests for visas and other immigration benefits, “is still running at a revenue loss,” which will lead to “continuing backlogs and lengthening processing times.”

“Without a significant infusion of funding, whether from customer filings or from Congress, USCIS is not well-placed to overcome its fiscal challenges,” the ombudsman said.

Spending cuts the agency made to avoid needing to furlough more than half of its USCIS employees last year — including a hiring freeze — have also compromised operations, according to the report.

“While the agency recently lifted its hiring freeze, it will take months, if not years, to re-achieve full staffing,” the report said.