Obama alums, police chief named to lead immigration agencies

President Joe Biden has tapped a number of Obama administration alumni to lead key immigration agencies within the Department of Homeland Security, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will nominate Ur Jaddou to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that processes visa requests and other immigration benefits, following two years without a permanent leader.

Jaddou, widely rumored for months to be a top contender for the role, most recently led the Biden administration’s DHS transition team. Before that, she worked at America’s Voice, an immigration advocacy group, and served as chief USCIS counsel during President Barack Obama’s second term.

Biden will also nominate Chris Magnus, currently the police chief in Tucson, Arizona, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees trade and travel through U.S. entry ports and enforces immigration laws at the nation’s borders.

Both of those roles require Senate confirmation.