USCIS cancels furloughs for more than 13,000 employees

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Tuesday it will cancel plans to furlough roughly two-thirds of its staff at the end of the week.

The Homeland Security agency was scheduled to begin furloughs of about 13,400 employees on Aug. 30 because of ongoing budget woes, but it said in a statement that a recent bump in revenues and aggressive cost-cutting measures yielded enough funds to maintain operations through the end of the current fiscal year.

However, Joseph Edlow, USCIS deputy director for policy, warned that “averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs.”

“A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021,” he said in a statement.

Furloughs have loomed for months over USCIS employees, who are responsible for adjudicating green cards, asylum requests and conducting naturalization ceremonies.