USCIS postpones plans to furlough 13,400 employees, for now

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday it would postpone for a month its plans to furlough more than 13,000 employees, giving Congress more time to act on the agency’s $1.2 billion emergency funding request.

“Recent assurances from Congress, and an uptick in application and petition receipts, have allowed USCIS senior leadership the flexibility to responsibly delay the start date of the administrative furlough of approximately 13,400 USCIS employees until Aug. 30,” agency spokeswoman Jessica Collins said.

The fee-funded Homeland Security agency, responsible for allocating immigration benefits and visas, sought emergency funding from Congress in May because of a projected budget shortfall. Without the funds, the agency said, it would need to furlough about two-thirds of its 20,000 employees by Aug. 3.

“USCIS’ funding request of $1.2 billion remains unchanged and the agency is depending on Congress to provide emergency funding to ensure agency operations continue uninterrupted,” Collins said.

Michael Knowles, president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 1924, which represents USCIS employees in the nation’s capital, applauded the reprieve but called on Congress to come through with the agency’s funding request.