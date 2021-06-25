“There are many who say that bipartisanship is dead in Washington, D.C.,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outside the White House this week. But, after seemingly endless negotiations, lawmakers reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis brought a puppy to work, White House press secretary Jen Psaki got a fly in her hair and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers dipped out of a live interview to go vote.

Thumbnail photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

[ Also watch: ‘Damn good to be back’ — Congressional Hits and Misses ]