Tired of talking about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week of June 21, 2021
Posted June 25, 2021 at 3:21pm
“There are many who say that bipartisanship is dead in Washington, D.C.,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema outside the White House this week. But, after seemingly endless negotiations, lawmakers reached a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package.
Meanwhile, Sen. Thom Tillis brought a puppy to work, White House press secretary Jen Psaki got a fly in her hair and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers dipped out of a live interview to go vote.
Thumbnail photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
