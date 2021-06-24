Biden hopes infrastructure deal reflects the Senate he remembers

President Joe Biden expressed confidence Thursday that the senators he made a deal with on a sweeping infrastructure blueprint are throwbacks to the Senate of old.

“Mitt Romney’s never broken his word to me,” Biden said referring to the Utah Republican and 2012 GOP presidential nominee. He added the same was true of Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. “The people I was with today are people that I trust. I don’t agree with them on a lot of things, but I trust them when they say this is a deal, we’ll stick to the deal.”

The other GOP senators present at the White House to sign off on the agreement, which would provide what the administration says is new spending of $579 billion on an assortment of largely physical infrastructure investments, were Ohio’s Rob Portman and Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy. They were joined by five Democrats: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, Jon Tester of Montana and Mark Warner of Virginia.

“I’m going to drive you crazy the next four years, because I’m going to tell you the truth as I see it. I know the Senate and the House better than most of you know it,” Biden said, responding to a question about how the prospects for an agreement didn’t look as bullish just 48 hours ago. “My whole life, that’s what I’ve done.”

At one point during his event to unveil details of the agreement, the president turned to the press corps and began rattling off a list of what he viewed as successes, including some $66 billion for freight and passenger railroad upgrades, which “Amtrak Joe” was more than happy to point out would be the greatest investment in passenger rail since, well, Amtrak was established.