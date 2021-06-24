Military sexual assault debate broadens to tackle racial inequities

The debate over the military’s handling of sexual assault cases has broadened and now takes on questions about racial justice, according to lawmakers who are pushing to change the armed forces legal system.

Majorities in both chambers now favor passing a law to establish professional legal teams in the armed services that would decide which felony allegations should go to courts-martial — decisions that are now made by generals and admirals who mostly lack legal training.

[Military brass resists big changes to prosecution decisions]

The debate in Congress now turns on whether such military courts-martial officers — which appear likely to be created by law soon — should cover prosecution decisions on all felonies that are not military-unique, such as desertion, or just sexual felonies and related offenses such as domestic abuse.

Pentagon leaders made clear this week they favor limiting the change to just sexual crimes and related offenses. But a supermajority in the Senate and seemingly a majority of the House want to change the system for all major crimes.