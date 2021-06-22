Military brass resists big changes to prosecution decisions

The Pentagon’s top civilian and the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff expressed resistance Tuesday to legislation that would alter how commanders decide which allegations of major crimes to prosecute, putting the military brass directly in the middle of a political fight that transcends party lines.

First, America’s military service chiefs, in separate letters made public Tuesday, indirectly but unmistakably criticized a bill by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., that has attracted an almost unheard-of 66 Senate co-sponsors, including unlikely allies such as Texas Republican Ted Cruz and Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders.

Then, in a statement hours later on Tuesday evening, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III effectively did the same.

The service chiefs’ letters were written in mid-May but only released Tuesday by James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, who had requested them. The authors were Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the top officers in the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and National Guard Bureau.

Gillibrand’s bill, and a similar one to be introduced in the House on Wednesday, would require that decisions on prosecuting most major crimes in the military — including sexual assault but also murder and more — must be made not by commanders but by trained military prosecutors. The change would not affect treatment of crimes unique to the military, such as disobeying an order.