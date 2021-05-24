Democrats’ backroom clashes over military justice erupt onto Senate floor

Until Monday evening, by most public appearances, a growing consensus in Congress favored stripping military commanders of authority to decide which sexual crimes in the ranks should be prosecuted and instead empowering independent prosecutors to make those calls.

The reality, senators showed on the floor Monday night, is far more complicated and contentious.

Inside congressional offices, tense disagreements have erupted in recent weeks over whether to authorize military officials outside the chain of command to make prosecution decisions over not just sexual offenses but also nearly all major crimes.

On May 23, Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed issued a statement saying he plans to include in the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill a provision moving to independent prosecutors’ offices decisions on prosecuting sexual crimes. Such a move was recently endorsed by a so-called Independent Review Commission in the Pentagon, Reed said.

Reed’s Sunday morning statement showed that the Rhode Island Democrat and former Army captain, who completely opposed such a change until now, has altered his position, as have many military leaders and dozens of lawmakers.