Kamala Harris to visit southern border amid mounting pressure

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border during a trip Friday to El Paso, Texas, the White House said Wednesday.

The visit will be Harris’ first to the border since she took office, and Republicans have criticized her for months for not visiting the area sooner despite her role in addressing an influx of migrants from the region.

In March, Harris was tapped by President Joe Biden to handle the administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from Central America. The White House cited the upcoming trip as part of that effort.

“As a part of this ongoing work, the Vice President traveled to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month and will travel to El Paso on Friday,” said Symone Sanders, a Harris spokeswoman, in a statement. She added that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will accompany Harris on the trip.

Republicans in Congress have spent much of the spring hammering Harris over her absence at the nation’s southern border, where an influx of unaccompanied migrant children has strained government resources.