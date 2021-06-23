Earmark requests grow as House Appropriations panel begins work

House lawmakers' appropriations earmark requests have grown by $1.2 billion as the committee prepares to start releasing fiscal 2022 spending bills this week.

The new total, over $7.1 billion, represents an increase of roughly 20 percent over initial "community project funding" requests made in late April. The House Appropriations Committee updated its earmarks database earlier this week.

More than half of that increase, or $752.4 million, is courtesy of Florida Republican Brian Mast, who now holds the title of House member requesting the most dollars, eclipsing two Texas lawmakers who jointly requested $234 million for two Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport projects, among other individual requests.

Mast's ask is mostly due to an Everglades restoration project in the works for the past two decades, which he and other Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle charge the federal government hasn't lived up to its end of the bargain on.

Florida lawmakers point out that under a 2000 water infrastructure law the federal-state funding split on the Everglades project was supposed to be 50-50, and Florida has put up $4.5 billion. Estimates of the federal contribution vary — Floridians say it's $1.7 billion, while the Army Corps of Engineers cites a $2.4 billion figure — but either way, it's short of a 50-50 split.