At the Races: Audit-ioning for Trump

Lawmakers have returned to D.C., and Democrats are still looking for a path forward for their overhaul of elections, campaign finance and lobbying laws. But they aren’t waiting on Congress to act. The DSCC announced this week it was investing $10 million in a new “Defend the Vote” program to track new restrictions, engage in lawsuits and fund “on-the-ground voter protection staff in coordinated campaigns,” according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Republicans are still grappling with former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Morning Consult reports that some GOP strategists are concerned Trump’s focus on the past could hurt the party’s efforts to win back control of Congress in 2022. Multiple Republicans have said Trump’s decision to cast doubt on the legitimacy of elections contributed to the GOP’s losses in a pair of Senate runoffs in Georgia earlier this year, which handed Democrats control of the chamber.

Republicans are looking to win back one of those Senate seats in Georgia next year, as well as one in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State has become ground zero for Trump’s election falsehoods, culminating in an ongoing audit in Maricopa County, which is already affecting Senate races. Last month, Trump chided Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, now a Senate candidate, saying that Brnovich was “always on television promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election.”

On Monday, Brnovich told the Justice Department that his office “will not tolerate any effort to undermine or interfere with our State Senate’s audit.” The Arizona audit has attracted other GOP Senate hopefuls, including former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who skipped GOP events in the Show-Me State to witness the audit instead.