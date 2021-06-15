Senate Republicans preview clash over ‘Dreamers’ legislation

Senate Republicans on Tuesday signaled they are willing to hold up House-passed legislation to provide a citizenship path for millions of undocumented immigrants, including those brought to the U.S. as children, amid high levels of migration — previewing another congressional showdown on immigration.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the bill, ranking member Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, said he sees “justice” for immigrants who came to the country when they were children, known as “"Dreamers,” “as a legitimate thing to do.”

However, he also said any legislation providing legal status to these individuals must come with measures boosting border security and immigration enforcement. He cited current levels of high migration at the southwest border, a point echoed by several of his Republican colleagues throughout the hearing.

“If we want to provide legal status for Dreamers, we must secure our border, so that we don't find ourselves in the same situation again, 20 or 30 years from now. Unfortunately, the administration doesn't appear to be serious about doing that, and the bills we're discussing today don't even attempt to do that,” Grassley said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also took issue with the broader scope of legislation the House passed in March to establish an earned path to citizenship for millions of immigrants with temporary protections, saying it is “politically unlikely” the Senate would pass it.