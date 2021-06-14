Legal threats loom over Senate hearing on Dreamers

Bruna Sollod went to pick up a new driver’s license earlier this month after moving between states and was confronted with a painful reminder of her tenuous status: an expiration date of early next year, when her current immigration protections expire.

Born in Brazil but raised in Florida, Sollod was in college when she received temporary protections through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a 2012 Obama-era program that provides deportation relief and work permits to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Now almost 30, Sollod has lived in the U.S. for 22 years. But DACA, intended as a temporary measure to protect a subset of young undocumented immigrants, remains limited and under legal threat.

“We all have those expiration dates in our mind. How long is this program going to live?” she said in an interview, describing the toll on her and others’ mental health as courts and Congress debate DACA.

Ahead of the nine-year anniversary of DACA’s creation, Senate Democrats are eyeing legislative action to establish a permanent solution for thousands of people, like Sollod, living for years on temporary protections.