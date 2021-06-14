Clyde makes good on fighting magnetometer fine in federal court

Rep. Andrew Clyde, the Georgia Republican fined $15,000 for skirting magnetometers on two occasions near the House floor, is fighting the penalty in federal court.

Clyde, along with Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican fined $5,000 for circumventing the security screening, filed a lawsuit Sunday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging the House rule that imposes such fines violates the Constitution on two fronts.

“House Resolution 73 (H.Res. 73) detains members from engaging in their duties to those they represent, in clear violation of Article I of the Constitution, and seeks to fine Republicans, in violation of the 27th Amendment, to gain undue influence over their behavior and to further Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s false political narrative,” Clyde said in a statement Monday.

In February, the House adopted a rule that fines members $5,000 if they fail to complete security screening at the entrance to the floor, and $10,000 for subsequent violations. When the House Ethics Committee announced it denied Clyde’s appeal in April, the lawmaker said he would take the matter to federal court. The Ethics panel denied Gohmert’s appeal in March.

The lawsuit names House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor as defendants. The House sergeant-at -arms is tasked under the rule as the official who imposes the fine and the chief administrative officer is to deduct the fine from the member in the case they don’t pay it within 90 days.