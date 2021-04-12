Clyde says he will take magnetometer fine matter to federal court

Rep. Andrew Clyde says he will go to federal court to fight $15,000 in fines he incurred for dodging security screening at the entrance to the House floor.

On Monday, the House Ethics Committee announced it upheld both fines the Georgia Republican was assessed for eluding the magnetometers. Under a rule adopted by the chamber in February, a member who fails to complete security screening is fined $5,000 on the first instance and $10,000 for subsequent offenses.

Clyde was cited for “deliberately” avoiding security screening by the Capitol Police on two occasions, the first on Feb. 5 and the second on Feb. 8, according to the Ethics panel. Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett was tasked with imposing the fine.

“While my team and I continue to await an announcement of a fine levied on the Speaker, we are preparing for the next stage of this fight,” Clyde said Monday in a statement announcing his intentions. “I will take my case to federal court where I am confident justice will be served.”

Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde is taking his case to federal court. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Clyde’s reference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi points to a letter that Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the ranking Republican on the House Administration Committee, wrote to Blodgett, alleging that Pelosi avoided a security screening in February on her way to the floor. Blodgett responded to Davis that he has directed the Capitol Police to notify him of anyone who breaks the rule “without exception.”