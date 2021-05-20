Clyburn, Rogers get magnetometer fines dropped by Ethics

Neither House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn , D-S.C., nor Rep. Harold Rogers, R-Ky., will have to pay a $5,000 fine for allegedly skipping security screening at the House chamber after both prevailed in their appeals before the Ethics Committee.

In a flurry of announcements Thursday, the Ethics panel also announced it will continue its investigation into whether Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas, D-Guam, had an improper sexual relationship with a subordinate in his congressional office and accepted excessive campaign contributions. Darren Soto, D-Fla., will serve as chair of the investigative subcommittee, and Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana will be the ranking member.

A spokesperson for San Nicolas did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

In February — in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection — the House adopted a rule that fines members when they circumvent security screening on the way to the floor. A $5,000 penalty is assessed on the first violation and $10,000 for each subsequent offense.

The successful appeals by Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, and Rogers, a Kentucky Republican, are the first granted by the Ethics Committee, which requires a majority agreement to drop the penalty.