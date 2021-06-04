Supreme Court poised to tackle green card path for TPS holders

Juvita left El Salvador and came to the U.S. without authorization 25 years ago, hoping for safety and better opportunities.

After years without legal status, the California resident became one of thousands of Salvadoran citizens to be granted temporary immigration protections in 2001 under a program to shield immigrants from certain countries in crisis.

And in April, she finally got her green card, giving her legal stability. Following two decades living renewal-to-renewal, subject to the whims of political administrations, she's now on track to becoming an American citizen.

However, others hoping to similarly become permanent residents like Juvita, whose full name is being withheld to protect her immigration status, may not be so fortunate.

The Supreme Court is currently considering a case over how certain immigrants who originally entered the country unlawfully but were later granted Temporary Protected Status can seek permanent residency. TPS provides people from designated countries suffering from civil conflict or natural disasters humanitarian protections. It provides work permits and deportation relief, but no path to permanent status.