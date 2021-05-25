Say it ain’t so, Joe: Cups remains closed

Back in March, Heard on the Hill shared some wonderful news for all the sleep-deprived and caffeine-addicted denizens of Capitol Hill: Cups & Company, the beloved cafe in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building, would reopen in a month.

It was the kind of feel-good story that we love to tell: a short, sweet dash of tonic that lightens the heavy pours of politics and policy that fill most of Roll Call’s pages. Staffers and senators alike tweeted their joy at the news — a welcome sign that the pandemic was ending, nature was healing, normalcy was returning, and soon enough, the gossip and lattes would be flowing once more.

The only problem: Turns out it wasn’t right. Cups didn’t reopen in April, and they’re still closed. What gives?

We based that first report on an email from Kathy Chung, who owns Cups with her husband. “We are planning to reopen on/or early April,” she emailed in response to an inquiry. “We’ll communicate when we reopen.”

When early April came and went, we tried Chung again. “Hopefully soon…” she wrote back on April 14.