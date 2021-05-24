Public health officials target vaccine-hesitant via dating apps

The Biden administration is partnering with top dating apps to encourage young and healthy people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and other popular dating apps will add special vaccination badges and benefits to users' profiles after they receive the vaccine. For example, any person on Tinder who adds a sticker to their profile promoting the COVID-19 vaccine receives a free “Super Like.” The apps will also provide information about vaccines and help people schedule appointments.

"People who display their vaccination status are 14 percent more likely to get a match. We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive," said Andy Slavitt, the White House's senior adviser for COVID-19 response.

Dating apps are among the most popular non-gaming apps available and can reach up to 50 million people, administration officials said.

