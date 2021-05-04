Biden urges at least 70 percent of US adults to get first shot by July 4

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he wants 70 percent of American adults to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination and more than half of U.S. adults to be fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

“Go get the shot as soon as you can,” Biden urged in a speech Tuesday afternoon.

The Independence Day milestone wouldn’t herald the achievement of long-awaited herd immunity when the spread of COVID-19 would be unlikely, senior administration officials emphasized. But it would significantly drive down infections and hospitalization and deaths in many communities.

While chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had previously estimated herd immunity to be achievable with 60 percent to 70 percent of people vaccinated, the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant has pushed that estimate up.

Fauci and other infectious disease experts recently expressed doubt that the U.S. can reach herd immunity against COVID-19.