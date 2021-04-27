Republican doctors in Congress try to boost vaccine confidence

A group of Republican doctors and health care providers in Congress, led by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, launched a public service campaign Tuesday to encourage COVID-19 vaccine participation among constituents.

Polling shows that Republican voters have some of the highest rates of vaccine skepticism of any demographic in the country.

More than 50 percent of self-described conservatives said they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine or were still unsure if they would get a shot once it becomes available to them, according to a new poll from CBS and YouGov. These conservatives cited government distrust, skepticism of science and concern about side effects as the top reasons for avoiding the vaccine. Nearly 60 percent of conservatives who want to avoid the shot said the vaccine was too untested and they are waiting to see what happens before making a decision.

The Republican doctors on the Hill are trying to convince these Republicans that they should not be afraid.

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time. ... The FDA did not skip any steps. Instead, they cut bureaucratic red tape — not corners — and they got the job done in record time,” the doctors say in a public service announcement released Tuesday.