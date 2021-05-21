Parents getting kids shots left out of COVID-19 paid leave options

The Biden administration and some employers have not extended COVID-19 vaccine paid leave policies to parents helping kids get shots, which children's health advocates say could make it difficult for some of the most vulnerable to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week cleared Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15, and the agency says at least 600,000 kids got a shot within the first week.

Unlike adults, most kids need help scheduling and getting to and from appointments. And some vaccine sites — including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid— require an adult to accompany a teen to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment. But some caregivers do not have the option to take off work.

“I'm worried that if family medical leave is not available to parents to bring their kids, that they just may not be able to get vaccinated,” Averi Pakulis, vice president for early childhood and public health policy at First Focus on Children. “And who are those parents who don’t have any kind of paid time off? Those are going to be lower-income workers. So there’s a possibility for growing disparities in kids’ vaccination rates.”