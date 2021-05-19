Children face added mental health struggles during pandemic

Psychiatrist Tami Benton was recently called to the emergency department about a child whose family had concerns about the girl’s suicidal threats to run into traffic and end her life.

The child was only 5 years old.

Both of the child’s parents had lost their jobs. The mother was struggling with depression, stressed by the demands of the pandemic.

“I asked her what she thought would happen when she died. She responded that I will come back tomorrow and I’ll be a good girl and my parents will be happy again,” Benton, who leads the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia child and adolescent psychiatry and behavioral sciences department, testified to Congress in April.

“Even more disturbing to me was my inability to provide an appropriate avenue for care for this youngster and her family. The option that I provided for her maintained safety but did not provide the care she needed and prevented other children from having a medical bed that was desperately needed during that time,” Benton said. “I wish that I could say that this story was an uncommon one, but it’s increasingly common in our emergency departments.”