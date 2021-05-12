CDC advisers give Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine green light for use in young teens

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee recommended on Wednesday the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for youth who are 12 to 15 years old.

Advisers also determined people can receive other vaccines at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Once CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the recommendations, teens can line up for shots, likely as soon as Thursday, opening up the life-saving shot to this age group for the first time. Safety and efficacy data demonstrated the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in young teens. All 14 advisers who voted favored the recommendation. One member abstained due to a conflict of interest.

"This is one more step closer to gaining immunity and bringing the pandemic closer to the end," said Jose Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Also, Kate Woodworth, a CDC official with the National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, said the agency will update its policy on COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines to indicate they can now be administered on the same day.